Iran in Pot 2 for 2026 FIFA World Cup draw

TEHRAN – Iran national football team are places in Pot 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw.

The 2026 World Cup pots have been finalized, meaning that the procedure for making the 12 groups for the 48-team tournament is set.

The draw will be held on Dec. 5. FIFA said Tuesday the top four teams in the latest men's rankings will, if they finish top of their respective round-robin groups, avoid each other until the semifinals of the June 11-July 19 tournament being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Pots:

Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, USA, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany

Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, Austria, Australia

Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa

Pot 4: Jordan, Cape Verde, Ghana, Curaçao, Haiti, New Zealand; European Play-Off A, B, C and D; FIFA Play-Off Tournament 1 and 2

In all, 42 teams in the 48-team tournament are set. The other six entries will be decided in March when European and global playoff brackets are scheduled, and those teams will all come out of the draw pot of lowest-ranked teams.