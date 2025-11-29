Voices for Palestine: Silence is an unforgivable crime

TEHRAN – The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, observed worldwide on November 29, has once again brought diverse voices together in defense of Palestinian rights and dignity.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas issued a statement emphasizing that international solidarity remains crucial in backing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people as they continue their struggle for freedom, dignity, and independence. The resistance group urged Muslims, activists, and “freedom seekers” across the globe to raise their voices against Israel’s violations of the ceasefire in Gaza and “terrorist actions” in the occupied West Bank and Al-Quds. Hamas also stressed that increased public pressure could strengthen calls to open border crossings, facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and pave the way for reconstruction efforts in the besieged territory.

At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres delivered a message highlighting the immense suffering endured in Gaza and the West Bank. He noted that survivors are mourning tens of thousands of deaths — nearly a third of them children — while hunger, disease, and trauma run rampant. He stated: “The killing of so many civilians, the repeated displacement of an entire population and the obstruction of humanitarian aid should never be acceptable under any circumstances.” He also pointed to ongoing challenges in the occupied West Bank, including settlement expansion, settler violence, evictions, demolitions, and threats of annexation. Guterres repeated his call for an end to the unlawful occupation and for irreversible progress toward a two-state solution, affirming the Palestinian people’s right to dignity, justice, and self-determination.

Adding to these calls, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi, head of Iran’s Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization, issued a powerful message on his X account, saying: “People of the world… stand with Gaza. Silence is an unforgivable crime.”

Qomi’s words resonate deeply on this day of solidarity, reminding the international community that silence in the face of injustice is itself a moral failing. His stance reflects a broader commitment to amplifying the Palestinian cause and ensuring that the struggle for dignity and independence remains at the forefront of global consciousness.