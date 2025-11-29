Rasane Honar Symphony Orchestra to perform Bach works at Rudaki Hall 

TEHRAN- Rasane Honar Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Amir Pedram Taherian, will perform works by Philip Emanuel Bach on December 1 and 2 at Tehran’s Rudaki Hall.

Mona Taherian and Farid Shahsar will serve as soloists for the concert.

Since its inception in 2006, the Rasane Honar Symphony Orchestra has been showcasing a diverse repertoire, beginning with a blend of string instruments, and has staged numerous concerts at prominent venues such as Vahdat Hall, Rudaki Hall, Andisheh Hall, and Farabi Hall.

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach (1714–1788) was a German composer and musician of the Baroque and Classical periods. He was the second surviving son of Johann Sebastian Bach.

Known as the "Berlin Bach" and later the "Hamburg Bach," he was a key figure during the transition from Baroque to Classical music. His keyboard compositions, especially those in the empfindsamer Stil, emphasized expressiveness and emotional depth, foreshadowing Romantic music.

Bach was also a respected teacher, authoring the influential "Essay on the true art of playing keyboard instruments," which impacted composers like Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven. His work bridged stylistic boundaries, shaping the evolution of Western classical music.

