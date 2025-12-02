Indonesian remake of "Children of Heaven" set for 2026 release

TEHRAN- MD Pictures, one of Indonesia’s leading production companies, has announced its plans to release a remake of the acclaimed 1997 Iranian film “Children of Heaven”. Directed by renowned filmmaker Hanung Bramantyo, the new version is scheduled for release in 2026 and aims to bring the heartfelt story of sibling resilience to Indonesian screens, set against the backdrop of the city of Semarang.

“Children of Heaven” is an internationally celebrated film directed by Majid Majidi, which tells the story of a young brother and sister who share a single pair of shoes after losing their own. The film explores themes of poverty, innocence, and hope through the lens of a simple yet powerful narrative. Majidi’s classic family film received a nomination for the best foreign-language film in 1999, becoming the first Iranian film ever nominated for an Oscar.

The Indonesian adaptation retains the emotional core of the original, focusing on the siblings’ struggles and their unwavering bond, but relocates the story to Semarang, a city known for its rich cultural tapestry and vibrant urban life. The film follows the journey of a poor brother and sister, Ali and Zahra, who live on the outskirts of Semarang. When their shoes go missing, they must conceal the truth from their parents, leading to a series of covert efforts to navigate daily life. The boy’s desperate hope to win a third-place prize in a local race becomes a pivotal point in the story, symbolizing his desire to restore dignity and happiness for his family.

The key roles of Ali and Zahra are played by young Indonesian actors Jared Ali and Humaira Jahra. Both actors are making their debut in significant roles, bringing fresh energy and authenticity to the beloved characters. Slamet Rahardjo, a veteran actor and respected figure in Indonesian cinema, joins the cast, adding depth and gravitas to the project.

Director Hanung Bramantyo, known for his versatility and successful films, is at the helm of this remake. Bramantyo recently led a session titled “Children of Heaven: The Art of Film Adaptation” at the MD Pictures booth during the Jakarta Asian Film Festival (JAFF) market, where he discussed the challenges and creative process involved in adapting a foreign masterpiece for Indonesian audiences.

Produced by Manoj Punjabi under the banner of MD Pictures, the film is part of the company’s ambitious lineup for 2026. MD Pictures is betting heavily on remakes and franchise productions, aiming to strengthen its position both domestically and internationally. The company’s slate includes diverse projects ranging from literary adaptations to genre films and franchise extensions, reflecting Indonesia’s growing influence in regional cinema.

The remake of “Children of Heaven” is set to be a grounded, emotional family drama, emphasizing authentic storytelling and cultural relevance. The film’s setting in Semarang offers a fresh perspective, allowing Indonesian viewers to connect with the story’s universal themes through a local lens.

Indonesia’s film industry is experiencing a renaissance, with a surge of high-quality productions that seek to balance artistic ambition with commercial appeal. “Children of Heaven” joins a roster of projects that showcase Indonesia’s cinematic versatility and growing confidence in producing films with international appeal.

Slated for release in 2026, the Indonesian “Children of Heaven” is expected to be a major cinematic event, drawing audiences who are familiar with the original and new viewers alike. The film aims to evoke the same emotional response that made the Iranian version a worldwide success, inspiring hope, resilience, and compassion.

Photo: A scene from Indonesian remake of "Children of Heaven"

SAB/

