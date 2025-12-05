Soraya Aghaei joins IOC Athletes’ Commission

TEHRAN - The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Kirsty Coventry, has appointed five new members of the IOC Athletes’ Commission (AC), ensuring that the AC reaches its full composition in time for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

The five Olympians are: Soraya Aghaei Hajiagha (IRI, badminton), Husein Alireza (KSA, rowing), Cheick Sallah Cissé (CIV, taekwondo), Olufunke Oshonaike (NGR, table tennis) and Mariana Pajón (COL, cycling). The appointments were made in consultation with IOC AC Chair Emma Terho.

Aghaei competed at Tokyo 2020, becoming the first female badminton player to represent Iran at the Olympic Games. She has coached at national level and is a member of the Iranian NOC’s Athletes’ Commission.

IOC AC Chair Emma Terho congratulated the new members on their appointment: "I am delighted to welcome Soraya, Husein, Cheick, Olufunke, and Mariana to the Athletes’ Commission,” she said. “Their diverse backgrounds, achievements and experience will enrich our discussions and help us continue to advocate for athletes worldwide.”

With these appointments, the IOC AC is now composed of 23 members from all continents (including a member from the Refugee Olympic Team), 13 women and 10 men, representing 15 summer sports and 5 winter sports.