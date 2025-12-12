Iran win 2025 ISF U15 World School Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran’s boys’ team defeated Chinese Taipei 3-1 (15-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-17) at the 2025 ISF U15 World School Volleyball Championship final on Friday.

Iran had defeated Nigeria, China, Saudi Arabia, China and India on their way to the final match.

Iran’s girls’ teal also finished in sixth place in the competition.

The ISF U15 World School Volleyball Championship 2025 officially opened on Dec. 5 at the Shangluo Gymnasium, China and brought together 30 teams from 17 delegations for eight days of international school sport competition and cultural exchange.

Launched in 1972, the ISF World School Volleyball Championship is the highest-level school volleyball event worldwide.