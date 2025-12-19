Iran to hold its 1st specialized exhibition of accounting, financial management, software

TEHRAN- The first specialized exhibition of accounting, financial management, software, and related services of Iran, titled "Hesab Expo," will be held from January 21 to 24, 2026, at Rose Mall Expo Center, in Tehran.

Holding this exhibition for the first time in the country is considered a response to a long-standing need in Iran's economy—a need that had been addressed for years through limited conferences and events but has now been implemented with a comprehensive, specialized, and structured approach. "Hesab Expo" is an effort to systematically link professional accounting services, financial management, and business support technologies.

Amir Ebrahimzadeh, Secretary of the Policy Council of the Accounting, Financial Management, Software, and Related Services Exhibition, referring to the background of this event's formation, stated: "The idea of holding this exhibition took shape about two to three years ago, following an assessment of the existing gap in the country's professional accounting environment."

According to the exhibition secretariat, participants will include accounting software companies, auditing firms, financial consulting and training centers, banks, FinTech startups, and providers of financial and management services.

Visitors will encompass a wide range of financial managers and deputies, accountants, accounting professors and students, entrepreneurs, and business owners.

MA