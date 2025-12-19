UN: U.S. sanctions against ICC judges undermine international justice

The United Nations has issued a strong warning over newly announced US sanctions targeting judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC), stressing that such measures threaten judicial independence and weaken the global system of accountability.

At a press briefing on Thursday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, through his spokesperson, expressed alarm at the United States' decision to expand sanctions under a US executive order.

“The secretary-general expresses serious concern about the designation of two additional judges of the International Criminal Court to be sanctioned under the executive order, as well as the ongoing designation of other international criminal court and United Nations officials,” said UN spokesperson Farhan Haq.

Haq underlined that the United Nations, while institutionally distinct from the ICC, continues to regard the court as a “key pillar of international criminal justice, and the Secretary General respects its work.”

The secretary-general also highlighted the broader implications of the sanctions for the rule of law and the importance of the basic principle of judicial independence.

Recalling the formal framework governing relations between the two bodies, Haq pointed to the cooperation agreement endorsed by the UN General Assembly in 2004, reaffirming continued engagement despite political pressure.

“The UN remains committed to cooperating with the ICC”, he said.

The remarks came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions against ICC judges Gocha Lordkipanidze of Georgia and Erdenebalsuren Damdin of Mongolia, accusing them of being “directly engaged” in what he described as “the illegitimate targeting of Israel.”