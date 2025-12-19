Gorgan hosts intl. tribal culture festival highlighting regional ties

GORGAN - Iran’s Golestan province hosted the 17th International Festival of Tribal Culture this week, with officials saying the event reflects Iran’s historical links with neighboring countries.

Mohammad Hamidi, the political, security and social deputy governor-general of Golestan province, said cultural nights held during the festival showed Iran’s long-standing relations with nearby states, IRNA reported.

Speaking on Thursday evening in Gorgan, the provincial capital, Hamidi said strong public attendance underscored local support for the event and its organizers.

Hamidi said Golestan’s ethnic and cultural diversity had contributed to social cohesion in the province, adding that customs, arts and traditions of different groups played a role in shaping its cultural and social identity. “Local music, handicrafts, carpet weaving and other traditional arts represent the cultural heritage of the province and Iran, and help convey cultural exchange beyond national borders.”

Hamidi said Iran’s historical role in literature, music and architecture had positioned the country as a cultural link between societies, while noting that Kazakhstan’s participation reflected shared respect for cultural diversity.

He added that friendly relations between Iran and Kazakhstan, for instance, were reflected in cultural cooperation showcased at the festival.

Hamidi also noted that hosting such events aimed to preserve cultural heritage while strengthening cultural ties internationally, contributing to social development and cultural tourism.

The 17th International Festival of Tribal Culture was held in Gorgan from Dec. 16 to 19, with participants from Iran and abroad, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Organizers say the festival has increasingly been used to promote tourism, support local economic activity and encourage cultural exchange.

AM