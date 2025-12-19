Violence erupts in Bangladesh after youth leader dies 

Violence broke out in Bangladesh’s capital after a youth leader of the country’s 2024 pro-democracy uprising who was injured in an assassination attempt died in a hospital in Singapore, The Guardian reported.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Dhaka early on Friday after the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, 32, was announced, to demand that his killers be arrested.

Several buildings in the capital, including those housing the country’s two leading newspapers, were set on fire, according to authorities, with staff trapped inside.