Iran warns against resurgence of terrorism in Syria

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir-Saeed Iravani says the re-emergence of terrorism and an increase in the operational capability of the Daesh terror group in Syria would pose a threat to the Arab country as well as the entire region.

“One year has passed since the establishment of a transitional government in Syria. Ever since, Damascus has taken important transition steps. Still, the Syrian people continue to face acute social, humanitarian, economic and security hardships,” said the Iranian diplomat while addressing a UN Security Council session on the situation in Syria.

“The perpetuation of activities by armed groups, which are outside Syrian officials’ control, coupled with arbitrary acts of violence against civilians and violation of minorities’ rights, continue to remain a source of serious concern and pose a serious threat against national peace, stability and unity,” he added.

Since the ouster for former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the Arab country has been gripped by increased instability, giving Daesh and other terror outfits the chance to regroup. Daesh had spread across Syria and Iraq and captured various cities during the 2010s, but was vanquished by regional forces led by Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, an IRGC commander the United States assassinated in a drone attack on the Baghdad International Airport in 2020.

Iravani said the re-emergence of, and a rise in the operational capability of Daesh, including the recent terrorist attacks, are reminiscent of the lasting and deep-rooted nature of terrorism.

He reiterated that Iran categorically condemns terrorism in all its forms and shapes, and added fighting terrorism should be “all-inclusive, in full compliance with international law, and done with full respect for Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

The UN session was held after two American troops and an interpreter were killed and three other people wounded in Syria’s central province of Homs, after a suspected member Daesh opened fire on a joint patrol by the U.S. military and forces from the ruling Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) regime in the area.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the casualties in a post on the social media platform X on Saturday.

“An ambush by a lone ISIS (Daesh) gunman” resulted in the deaths and injuries to three additional troops, CENTCOM said. “The gunman was engaged and killed.”

Syria’s de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, is a former commander of both the al-Qaeda and Daesh terror groups. Al-Sharaa and his inner circle now claim he no longer has ties to these groups, calling his past associations “mistakes of his youth.” His government condemned the attack that killed American soldiers.

Nevertheless, analysts believe many of his supporters remain extremists. Some note he may not have full control over his radical fan base.

Al-Sharaa is also grappling with relentless Israeli attacks on Syrian infrastructure, despite having entered negotiations with the Zionist regime regarding a “security” pact. Beyond these regular strikes, Israel has occupied new regions of the country, with various Israeli figures filming themselves in Damascus and other urban centers. One influencer made headlines when he claimed in a video that Jews now “own” Syria. He spoke Hebrew in that footage.

Syria is part of “Greater Israel”—a territorial concept envisioning the ultimate Jewish state. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several of his cabinet members have publicly endorsed this vision.