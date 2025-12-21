Tajikistan seeks broader civil aviation cooperation with Iran

TEHRAN – Tajikistan has called for expanding cooperation with Iran in civil aviation, praising the technical expertise and professional approach of Iranian aviation officials following a joint safety oversight mission, state media reported.

The head of Tajikistan’s Civil Aviation Authority commended Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) team, describing its technical capacity and level of cooperation as exceptional, and urged continued and wider collaboration across multiple areas of civil aviation.

The remarks followed a visit by Iranian aviation experts to Tajikistan under a bilateral memorandum of understanding, aimed at strengthening international cooperation on aviation safety oversight.

During the mission, the Iranian team conducted a comprehensive internal audit of Tajikistan’s aviation safety oversight system across eight core areas: legislation, organizational structure and management, personnel licensing, flight operations, airworthiness, aircraft accident and incident investigation, air navigation services, and aerodromes and ground facilities.

The assessment was designed to identify strengths, weaknesses and regulatory gaps, and to help address shortcomings in structures, regulations and supervisory processes.

In addition to evaluating current conditions, the mission included technical consultations, knowledge transfer and recommendations for corrective actions, with the aim of boosting Tajikistan’s oversight capacity and preparing it for a formal audit by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in 2026.

On the sidelines of the program, Iran’s director general for safety and quality assurance held talks with the head of Tajikistan’s aviation authority, with both sides discussing ways to expand bilateral and regional cooperation on aviation safety and implement the existing cooperation agreement.

