Nine dead in mass shooting at tavern in South Africa

Nine people were killed and at least 10 wounded when gunmen opened fire at the KwaNoxolo tavern in Bekkersdal, west of Johannesburg, early Sunday, according to AP, citing authorities.

Police say about 12 suspects in a white minibus and a silver sedan shot randomly at patrons while fleeing; a manhunt is underway.

This marks South Africa’s second mass shooting in three weeks.

Bars have seen multiple massacres, including a recent one near the capital that left 12 dead and 13 injured, and a 2022 Soweto attack that killed 16.

South Africa’s homicide rate, which topped 26,000 in 2024, is among the highest in the world.