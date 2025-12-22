Iran, Tajikistan strengthen cultural ties

TEHRAN- Iranian Deputy Culture Minister for Cultural Affairs Mohsen Javadi met with Tajik Deputy Culture Minister Davlat Safarzadeh in Tehran on Saturday, emphasizing the strong ties between Iran and Tajikistan.

The meeting was held with the presence of advisors, Iranian cultural officials, and the cultural attaché of Tajikistan in Tehran, Mehr reported.

At the outset of the meeting, Javadi referred to the historical, cultural, and linguistic bonds between Iran and Tajikistan, noting that shared language and cultural commonalities have fostered broader interactions compared to many other nations.

“The strong ties between Iran and Tajikistan open extensive avenues for expanding cooperation in the fields of culture, science, and the arts,” he noted.

However, he stressed that cultural engagement extends beyond language and literature, encompassing areas such as science, knowledge, and shared cultural heritage, which can serve as foundations for fruitful collaboration.

He underscored the role of a culture rooted in scientific progress, wisdom, and the eradication of superstition in advancing scientific development. “The invaluable heritage left by our two nations—from the Persian epic “Shahnameh” to other written works—constitutes a vital capital that needs reinterpretation and modernization to address contemporary issues such as environmental concerns and ethical behavior, which are vividly reflected in our literary works,” Javadi stated.

The deputy minister also highlighted the potential for cooperation in science, technology, and the printing industry, emphasizing that Iran possesses valuable experiences in these sectors that could benefit Tajikistan. Unlike some international collaborations, Iran and Tajikistan share numerous common topics in culture and arts, including cinema, which can be the basis for joint projects.

Referring to the cultural memorandum signed nearly 30 years ago, Javadi said: “This agreement is comprehensive and valuable, yet it requires revision, refinement, and expansion in light of cultural and social developments.”

“There is significant interest among Tajik cultural figures in Iran, and initiatives such as honoring Tajik writers in Iran’s literary circles can be further enhanced,” he mentioned.

For his part, Davlat Safarzadeh, Tajikistan’s Deputy Minister of Culture, highlighted the deep-rooted cultural relations between the two countries. He noted that recently, a Tajik cultural delegation visited Iran to explore opportunities for cooperation and experience exchange in printing and publishing.

He added that Tajikistan aims to benefit from modern Iranian and regional technologies and incorporate them into its own cultural sector. “Support for cultural development is widespread in Tajikistan, where culture is recognized as the core of national identity,” he stated.

Emphasizing the importance of shared language and cultural heritage, Safarzadeh stressed that safeguarding and expanding the Persian language and cultural legacy is a collective duty of all Persian speakers, and every effort in this direction will strengthen the cultural and national identities of both nations.

The meeting concluded with discussions between the Deputy Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance’s advisors and Tajikistan’s cultural officials on ways to further develop cultural cooperation.

Additionally, Safarzadeh paid a brief visit to the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, where he met with Minister Seyyed Abbas Salehi. He also participated in a gathering of writers, cultural figures, and publishing sector activists to discuss avenues for expanding bilateral cultural ties.

SAB/



