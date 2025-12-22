Dome of Shah Nematollah Vali Shrine restored

TEHRAN – A restoration and conservation work has been completed for on the dome of the Shah Nematollah Vali shrine in the city of Mahan in Kerman province, the provincial tourism chief said on Monday.

Morteza Nikrou said the restoration was carried out using national and provincial funding as part of broader efforts to preserve historical monuments and support tourism development in the province.

The official said the latest phase of work included removing damaged tiles, implementing and numbering design patterns, completing designs on molds, reinstalling tiles on the dome, applying traditional waterproofing, plastering and regrouting.

Nikrou said conservation of historical buildings was both a technical responsibility and a strategic measure to support sustainable tourism, adding that preserving architectural authenticity helped strengthen cultural identity and increase visitor stays.

He said the approach also supported local economic activity and helped transmit cultural values to future generations by linking historical heritage with contemporary life.

The shrine is dedicated to Shah Nematollah Vali, a 14th-century Iranian mystic and poet who died in 1431. The complex was first built in 1436 during the Timurid era, and the current form of the dome dates to the 15th century.

Parts of the dome were reconstructed in the 1980s after earthquake damage and deterioration of the original wooden structure.

Over the centuries, successive rulers expanded the site, which includes four courtyards, a reflecting pool, a mosque and twin turquoise-tiled minarets. Safavid ruler Shah Abbas I carried out major renovations in 1601, including rebuilding the dome.

During the Qajar period, additional courtyards were added to accommodate growing numbers of pilgrims. The minarets, prayer room attributed to Shah Nematollah and extensive tilework remain key features of the shrine complex.

AM