Exploring Iran’s Christian past: a journey through Edik Baroni’s book

TEHRAN- Christianity has a long and intricate history in Iran, predating many other regions of the world. Iranian Christian communities have preserved their faith and cultural identity for centuries. Today, Iran hosts one of the oldest continuous Christian presences in West Asia, with Armenian, Assyrian, and other Christian minorities contributing significantly to Iran’s diverse religious landscape. Recognizing this rich heritage is essential to understanding Iran’s complex history and its multi-religious identity.

“History of Christianity in Iran: From the Apostles to the Present” is a comprehensive historical study that examines the deep and often overlooked relationship between Iran and the Christian tradition. Written by Iranian-Armenian scholar and Archbishop Dr. Edik Baroni, the book traces Christianity’s presence in the Iranian world from antiquity to modern times, placing Iran at the center of a story often narrated solely from a Western perspective.

The work begins by re-examining Iran’s earliest connection to Christianity, emphasizing the role of the Magi—widely identified in ancient sources as Persian priest-scholars—who were among the first to recognize and honor Jesus at his birth. The book further explores the presence of Iranians among the earliest witnesses of Christianity, highlighting the participation of peoples from the Elamite, Median, and Parthian regions during the events surrounding Pentecost, as recorded in early Christian and historical texts.

Rather than presenting Christianity as a foreign import, the book argues that the Iranian world played an active and formative role in the early expansion of the Christian faith. Through careful historical analysis, it documents how Christianity took root in Iranian lands long before it became dominant in Europe, developing through Armenian, Assyrian, and Persian Christian communities that preserved faith, language, and culture under shifting political and religious conditions.

Drawing on ecclesiastical history, regional sources, and cross-cultural scholarship, the book also examines the endurance of Iranian Christian communities through the Sassanian period, the Islamic era, and into the modern age. Particular attention is given to Armenian and Assyrian Christians of Iran, whose religious and cultural contributions form an integral part of the country’s historical fabric.

As an Iranian-born Armenian scholar, Archbishop Edik Baroni approaches the subject not as an outsider, but as someone rooted in Iran’s cultural and historical landscape. His work reflects a broader effort to reclaim Iran’s multi-religious heritage and to present Christianity as one of the ancient spiritual traditions that have shaped Iranian civilization alongside others.

“History of Christianity in Iran” offers readers—both Iranian and international—a nuanced understanding of Iran’s role in early Christian history and challenges simplified narratives that exclude Iran from the origins of global religious movements. As an Iranian-born Armenian Archbishop educated in Rome and active internationally, Dr. Edik Baroni brings both academic depth and lived cultural insight to this work. The book stands as a significant contribution to Iranian cultural history, religious studies, and inter-civilizational dialogue.

Photo: This combination photo shows Archbishop Edik Baroni and the front cover of his book “History of Christianity in Iran: From the Apostles to the Present”.

