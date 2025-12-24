Al-Ameri rejects rumors of PMF dissolution

Hadi al-Ameri, head of Iraq’s Fatah Alliance and secretary-general of the Badr Organization, has strongly rejected claims circulating in the media and social networks about the dissolution of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

He described such reports as “rumors,” stressing: “We will never accept such a thing.”

Al-Ameri further underlined that any decision regarding disarmament is a purely Iraqi matter, not one imposed from abroad. He noted that Iraq’s religious authority has consistently emphasized the need for weapons to remain under state control, adding that disarmament can only occur once the mission of the international coalition ends and full national sovereignty is restored.

Rumors of disbanding the PMF have surfaced repeatedly, but Iraqi officials and PMF leaders have consistently denied them. The Iraqi government has reinforced the PMF’s legal status through new legislation, recognizing it as an integral part of the country’s official defense structure.

The PMF, formed in 2014, played a decisive role in defeating ISIL and safeguarding Iraq’s territorial integrity. Today, it continues to be regarded by many Iraqis as a cornerstone of national security and a symbol of resistance against terrorism.