Approximately 600 MW of wind power plant capacity to be achieved in a year

TEHRAN- The head of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization of Iran (SATBA), referring to the organization's plans for developing wind power plants, said: SATBA has a serious and extensive program for developing wind energy, especially in the eastern region of the country, and it is hoped that by the month of Dey next year (starts on December 22, 2026), a capacity of approximately 500 to 600 megawatts of installed wind power plants can be achieved in the country.”

Mohsen Tarztalab, referring to the commencement of the executive operations of the 100-megawatt wind power plant by the MAPNA Group in the Mil-e Nader area, continued: “The executive operations of this project officially began today [December 25]. It is hoped that a portion of the capacity of this 100-megawatt wind power plant by the MAPNA Group can be integrated into the grid for operation during the peak consumption period of the summer and assist the country's power grid.”

He added: “The MAPNA Group had previously built a 50-megawatt wind power plant in the Mil-e Nader area, and the current project, as the second phase with a capacity of 100 megawatts, is underway. According to the provided commitments, it was planned that a portion of this power plant would become operational by the peak of the summer next year.”

The head of SATBA stated that the investment for this project is approximately 60 million dollars and emphasized: This investment has been made entirely by the private sector, which highlights the important role of non-governmental investors in the development of the country's renewable energy.

MA