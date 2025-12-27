Gaza genocide and collapse of human conscience

History will record this moment not as a triumph of civilization, but as its absolute moral collapse. In Gaza, more than 70,000 innocent human beings—the overwhelming majority women, mothers, pregnant women, and children—have been systematically annihilated. Their crime? Being born Palestinian. Their punishment? Death under rubble, starvation, and fire. And the world, with all its institutions, governments, and self-proclaimed guardians of humanity, stood by in silence.

The greatest shame of the 21st century

This genocide is not only Israel’s crime—it is humanity’s disgrace. In the 21st century, in 2025, with satellites monitoring every inch of earth, with instantaneous global communication, with international law codified after the horrors of the Holocaust, the world permitted a genocide to unfold in plain sight.

The phrase “Never Again” has now been buried under the ashes of Gaza.

UN is a monument of cowardice

The United Nations—born from the promise to prevent atrocities—has revealed itself as a monument of cowardice. Its chambers echoed with empty speeches while Palestinian children suffocated under collapsed buildings. The so-called “international community” passed resolutions, issued statements, and organized “urgent meetings”—yet did nothing to halt the killing. The UN has failed, and with its failure, it has betrayed the very reason for its existence.

Hypocrisy of global powers

The European Union, forever parading itself as the champion of human rights, proved itself a hypocritical accomplice. Its leaders wept crocodile tears while continuing trade and military cooperation with Israel.

The United States, Israel’s shield and sword, funded and armed the slaughter.

And what of Russia and China? The “alternative powers,” the supposed counterweight to Western imperialism? They, too, watched and calculated, preferring geopolitical interests over human lives. Gaza was not saved by the West, nor by the East. Both sides failed. Both sides are guilty.

Silence of artists and intellectuals

Equally damning is the silence of those who claim to speak for humanity—artists, writers, poets, journalists, musicians, filmmakers. Where were their voices while Palestinian children were torn apart? Where were the protests from the cultural elite who fill stadiums, theaters, and galleries with their art and their words of “love” and “justice”? Their silence is complicity. Their cowardice is unforgivable.

A civilization that has forfeited its soul

The genocide in Gaza will stand as the darkest stain in human history—not only because of the scale of the crime, but because of the indifference that surrounded it. Humanity has revealed itself not as a community of moral beings, but as a global machine of selfishness, corruption, and cowardice.

Civilization has forfeited its soul.

A call for eternal memory and judgment

The people of Gaza are not numbers. They are faces, names, stories, songs, and dreams—now erased by bombs with the blessing of global silence. Their memory demands justice. Their blood demands accountability. And their suffering will haunt the conscience of every government, every institution, and every so-called intellectual who looked away.

Shame on you, world. Shame on your leaders. Shame on your silence. Shame on your cowardice. Shame on your betrayal of humanity itself.

History will not forgive you. And God never will.

A call for sanctions and justice

Iran, for all the slander and political vilification hurled at it, showed the world what compassion in crisis can look like — mobilizing humanitarian aid, medical teams, and diplomatic pressure to alleviate an agony that so many pretended not to see. If the international community is serious about justice, the path is clear: impose comprehensive sanctions on Israel, not on Iran; immediately halt all arms sales and military support to the perpetrators; freeze assets and cut the supply chains that fuel slaughter. Let there be no ambiguity — economic and political isolation must follow when states enable or execute crimes against humanity. Those who ordered and executed the massacres must be arrested, tried by international tribunals, and sentenced for crimes that shatter the moral foundations of civilization.

Psychiatrists should disclose diagnoses of world leaders

And since power and criminality often wear the mask of respectability, let the global psychiatric community shoulder its public duty: assemble, evaluate, and issue sober professional assessments of the rulers who ascend to the summit of force and decision while bearing the marks of severe moral and mental pathology. This is not gratuitous mockery but a call for clinical accountability — a demand that those who traumatize nations be examined by those sworn to study the human mind. If experts find them dangerously disordered, prescribe treatment — and if the only thing that will prevent more bloodshed is enforced therapy in a secure psychiatric setting, then bind them to their beds and treat them like the dangerous patients they are. If the world will not act out of principle, perhaps it will act out of prudence — and give justice, finally, to the victims.



Sasa Milivojev is a renowned Serbian writer, poet, and journalist

