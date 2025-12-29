Arasbaran Cultural Center screens “Caught Stealing”

TEHRAN- “Caught Stealing,” a 2025 black comedy film by prominent American filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, went on screen at the Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran on Sunday.

Film critic Kourosh Jahed attended a screening of the film followed by a review session.

"Caught Stealing" delves into the seedy underbelly of New York City, where the pursuit of the American Dream can quickly turn into a nightmare. Starring Austin Butler as a former baseball star turned hapless bartender, this black comedy crime thriller is a wild ride that explores the consequences of getting caught up in the wrong crowd.

Butler's protagonist, a charming but aimless young man, finds himself in a series of increasingly absurd and precarious situations when he agrees to pet-sit for his neighbor. What starts as a simple favor quickly spirals out of control as he unwittingly becomes embroiled in a world of organized crime. As he navigates this treacherous landscape, Butler's character must confront the harsh realities of the city's underworld and the true cost of his own ambition.

Supporting Butler in this gripping drama are a talented ensemble cast, including Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D'Onofrio, Benito Martínez Ocasio, Griffin Dunne, and Carol Kane. Each brings their unique brand of intensity and nuance to their respective roles, elevating the film to a level of sophistication and complexity that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The screenplay, adapted from Charlie Huston's 2004 novel, is a masterclass in suspense and tension, expertly ratcheting up the stakes with each twist and turn. Aronofsky, known for his visceral and unflinching approach to storytelling, brings a level of grit and realism to the film that is both captivating and unsettling.

Musically, "Caught Stealing" is a true standout, with a score written by Rob Simonsen and performed by the British post-punk band Idles. The music perfectly captures the film's frenetic energy and dark humor, adding an extra layer of depth and atmosphere to the narrative.

Produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Protozoa Pictures, "Caught Stealing" is a high-stakes, high-reward thriller that will keep viewers guessing until the very end. With its talented cast, expertly crafted screenplay, and pulse-pounding score, this film is a must-see for fans of crime thrillers and anyone looking for a cinematic experience that will leave them breathless and inspired.

Born in 1969, Darren Aronofsky is an acclaimed American filmmaker known for his surreal, intense, and psychologically driven films. His work often explores dark, disturbing themes rooted in realism. Aronofsky studied film and social anthropology at Harvard University before honing his directing skills at the AFI Conservatory.

His early success came with his senior thesis film, “Supermarket Sweep”, which was a National Student Academy Award finalist. In 1997, he founded Protozoa Pictures. His debut feature, “Pi” (1998), won him Best Director at Sundance and an Independent Spirit Award.



He gained further recognition with films like “Requiem for a Dream” (2000), “The Fountain” (2006), and “The Wrestler” (2008). His acclaimed “Black Swan” (2010) earned him Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe nominations. Aronofsky’s diverse filmography includes “Noah”, “Mother!”, and “The Whale”.

SAB/