Heavy rain and fierce winds uproot Gaza Tents, forcing families into the cold

Heavy rain and strong winds flooded and uprooted tents in the Gaza Strip on Monday, worsening already dire living conditions for Palestinians after two years of Israeli genocide.

The Palestinian health ministry reported that two-month-old Arkan Firas Musleh died from the cold on Monday, as harsh winter conditions were exacerbated by Israel’s blockade on supplies of shelters, the Middle East Eye reported.

Since the start of the rainy season earlier this month, at least three children have died from the cold, while 17 others have been killed by buildings collapsing due to storms and strong winds.

According to the Shelter Cluster, more than 42,000 tents and makeshift shelters were damaged between 10 and 17 December, affecting nearly a quarter of a million people in the besieged enclave.

According to civil defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal, over 90 percent of tents have been either blown away or flooded by the strong winds and heavy rains, highlighting the scale of the ongoing humanitarian disaster.

Basal also noted that more than 110 residential buildings have suffered significant partial collapses, putting the lives of thousands across the Gaza Strip at risk.

