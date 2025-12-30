Esteghlal, Sepahan learn fate at 2025/26 ACL Two knockout stage

TEHRAN – Iranian football clubs Esteghlal and Sepahan discovered their challengers following the conclusion of the AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 Knockout Stage Draw on Tuesday.

All eight Round of 16 ties promise to be thrillers with all the hopefuls aiming to lift the coveted trophy for the first time.

Qatar's Al Ahli FC, the Group B winners, will have to fend off the challenge of Group C runners-up Sepahan FC.

Al Ahli topped their group with 10 points - registering two wins and four draws - while Sepahan had two wins, a draw and a defeat.

Group C winners Al Hussein of Jordan were drawn to face Esteghlal of Iran.

Al Hussein registered three wins against one defeat in the group stage while Esteghlal only won twice.

The Round of 16 is scheduled to be played in February 2026 (West: 10-11, 17-18; East: 11-12, 18-19), followed by the Quarter-finals in March (West: 3-4, 10-11; East: 4-5, 11-12) and Semi-finals in April (West: 7 and 14; East: 8 and 15).

The tournament will culminate in a single-leg West-meets-East Final on May 16, 2026.

Round of 16

West

Al Zawraa SC (IRQ) v Al Wasl FC (UAE)

FC Arkadag (TKM) v Al Nassr Club (KSA)

Sepahan SC (IRN) v Al Ahli SC (QAT)

Esteghlal FC (IRN) v Al Hussein (JOR)

East

FC Pohang Steelers (KOR) v Gamba Osaka (JPN)

Ratchaburi FC (THA) v Persib Bandung (IDN)

Bangkok United (THA) v Macarthur FC (AUS)

Cong An Ha Noi FC (VIE) v Tampines Rovers FC (SGP)