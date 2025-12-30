Farming in Persepolis buffer zone limited to protect ancient site, official says

TEHRAN - Iran has imposed strict limits on agricultural activity within the primary buffer zone of Persepolis, the head of the UNESCO-listed site said, as authorities seek to protect the ancient complex from potential damage.

Mohammad-Javad Jafari, director of the Persepolis World Heritage site, said farming in the site’s first-degree buffer zone is allowed only under tightly controlled conditions and that changes to irrigation systems are prohibited, even in areas where no visible archaeological remains have been identified.

“Some agricultural activity has existed in parts of the first-degree buffer zone, and where cultivation has already taken place at depths of 30 to 40 centimeters, it is allowed to continue,” Jafari said in remarks to ISNA. “However, no change in irrigation systems is permitted, and in many areas farming is not allowed at all.”

He said the first-degree buffer zone covers about 17,000 hectares and includes both archaeological areas and agricultural land, making careful management essential to prevent damage to the ancient site.

“In areas such as Takht-e Gohar, water reservoirs, hills and other sensitive zones within the buffer area, no agricultural activity is permitted under any circumstances,” Jafari said.

Persepolis, also known as Takht-e Jamshid, is one of the world’s most significant archaeological sites and a symbol of Iran’s ancient Achaemenid civilization. Preserving the site, he said, remains a priority for cultural heritage authorities.

Jafari added that while acquiring large portions of land within the buffer zone would help protect the site, insufficient funding has made such measures impossible so far.

Earlier in September, he said a comprehensive management and conservation plan for Persepolis was being developed in response to growing concerns over erosion and long-term preservation. The plan is intended to regulate development, protect the site’s surroundings and ensure sustainable management.

According to Jafari, about 57 hectares of land around Persepolis have already been acquired to support tourism infrastructure, improve access management and prevent unregulated development.

Founded by Darius the Great around 518 BC, Persepolis served as the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire. The site, located about 60 km northeast of Shiraz, was destroyed by Alexander the Great in 330 BC. Its monumental remains, including the Apadana Palace and the Hall of a Hundred Columns, are regarded as among the most important archaeological treasures in the world.

