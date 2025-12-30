Somalia unites against Israel’s Somaliland recognition amid global backlash

TEHRAN – Israel’s unilateral recognition of Somaliland as an independent state has ignited outrage across Somalia and beyond, with furious protests denouncing the move as a dangerous violation of international law and a direct assault on Somali sovereignty. The announcement, made on December 26, marked the first time any country has formally recognized Somaliland, a breakaway region that declared independence in 1991 but has remained internationally unacknowledged.

In Mogadishu, thousands of demonstrators poured into the streets on Tuesday, waving Somali flags and chanting slogans demanding unity. Crowds gathered at the national stadium and near the airport, while similar protests erupted in Baidoa, Dhusamareb, Las Anod, Hobyo, and northeastern regions. Even in Borama, a city in western Somaliland where public opinion on secession is divided, residents staged smaller rallies against Israel’s recognition. The scale of the demonstrations reflected rare political unity across Somalia, with leaders and citizens alike condemning the decision.

Somali officials have described Israel’s move as illegitimate, destabilizing, and a deliberate attempt to fracture the Horn of Africa. They insist Somaliland remains an inseparable part of Somalia and warn that foreign powers exploiting its strategic Red Sea access threaten regional stability. Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has already vowed to treat any Israeli presence in Somaliland as a military target, underscoring the potential for escalating tensions.

Somalia’s National Consultative Council, which includes the president, prime minister, federal state leaders, and governors, branded Israel’s recognition as an “illegal act” undermining peace from the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. Four federal states issued coordinated denunciations, while Puntland and Jubbaland remained silent amid their disputes with Mogadishu. The widespread condemnation highlights the depth of Somali opposition and the perception that Israel’s decision is a reckless provocation.

At the United Nations Security Council, most members slammed Israel’s recognition, warning of grave consequences for Somalia and Palestinians in Gaza. Somalia’s UN ambassador accused Israel of deliberately promoting fragmentation and raised fears that the move could facilitate the forced relocation of Palestinians to northwestern Somalia. “This contempt for law and morality must be stopped,” he declared.

Worldwide opposition has mounted against Israel’s decision. The African Union (AU) reaffirmed its commitment to Somalia’s unity and rejected any recognition of Somaliland. The Arab League denounced the move as a violation of international law and solidarity with Somalia. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also condemned Israel’s action, warning that it sets a dangerous precedent. Countries including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Djibouti, Iraq, Jordan, Pakistan, and China joined in rejecting the recognition, stressing support for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The European Union likewise reiterated its respect for Somalia’s territorial integrity.