Hemmati appointed new governor of CBI

TEHRAN- Abdolnaser Hemmati was elected as the new governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to Fatemeh Mohajerani, the government spokesperson, Abdolnaser Hemmati, the former minister of economy, was elected as the new governor of the Central Bank during Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.

Hemmati has replaced Mohammad-Reza Farzin.

In this regard, Mohajerani announced: "The process of electing Dr. Hemmati as the governor of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran was carried out by receiving the highest score from banking experts and was finalized with the government's vote of confidence in him."

In the cabinet meeting, Hemmati announced three key priorities for his programs, which include "controlling inflation," "managing the forex rate by eliminating corruption and the multi exchange rate currency rent-seeking," and "addressing bank imbalances and preventing the growth of overdrafts."

MA