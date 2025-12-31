Iranian Artists Forum screens “National Theater Live: Julius Caesar”

TEHRAN – The 53rd program in the series of screening of prominent filmed theaters, at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran, was dedicated to “National Theater Live: Julius Caesar” (2018) directed by Tony Grech-Smith.

The second program in the “Discourse of Authority; Rereading Power” package was held on Wednesday in collaboration with the Association of Critics, Writers, and Researchers of the Theater Forum and the Cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum, Honaronline reported.

After the screening, a review session was held with the presence of the journalist and theater critic Farzaneh Ebrahimzadeh.

In the film, Caesar returns in triumph to Rome, and the people pour out of their homes to celebrate. Alarmed by the autocrat’s popularity, the educated élite conspires to bring him down. After his assassination, civil war erupts on the streets of the capital.

The cast includes David Calder, Michelle Fairley, David Morrissey, Ben Whishaw, Wendy Kweh, Leaphia Darko, Fred Fergus, Kit Young, Mark Penfold, Adjoa Andoh, Nick Sampson, Leila Farzad, Hannah Stokely, Abraham Popoola, Sid Sagar, Rosie Ede, and Zachary Hart.

“The Tragedy of Julius Caesar,” often shortened to “Julius Caesar,” is a historical tragedy by William Shakespeare, believed to have been written and first performed in 1599. The play portrays the political conspiracy that led to the assassination of the Roman dictator Julius Caesar and Rome's subsequent civil war.

Although named after Caesar, the play focuses largely on Brutus, whose moral and political dilemmas have often led critics to regard him as its tragic hero. Central themes include the tension between personal loyalty and public duty, the use of rhetoric in politics, and the fragility of republican governance in the face of ambition and power.

“Julius Caesar” has been adapted in numerous forms and interpreted in diverse political contexts, reflecting concerns from Elizabethan debates on succession to modern discussions of dictatorship and democracy. The play is widely studied for its exploration of character, persuasion, and political morality, and it continues to influence literature, theater, and political discourse.

