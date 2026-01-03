No further military action expected after Maduro’s capture, Republican senator claims

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro will face trial on charges the United States regards as criminal, Republican Senator Mike Lee stated Saturday after a call with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to NBC News, he posted on X that Rubio “informed me that Nicolás Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges.”

Lee added that Rubio had told him he anticipates “no further action in Venezuela” now that Maduro is in U.S. custody.

The Senator had earlier publicly questioned the U.S. action in Venezuela, asking what, “if anything, might constitutionally justify this action in the absence of a declaration of war.”

But he appeared to distance himself from the statement following the call with Rubio, saying that the “kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant.”

Venezuelan officials swiftly condemned the operation. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López announced nationwide military deployments, calling for a united front against what he described as “the worst aggression” ever perpetrated against the country. He urged calm and declared a state of emergency.

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez demanded proof of life and information on Maduro’s whereabouts.

The operation has drawn sharp condemnation from Russia, Cuba, and Iran, while regional leaders like Colombia’s Gustavo Petro have called for an emergency UN session to address the use of force.