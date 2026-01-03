Global condemnation mounts over Venezuela attacks

TEHRAN – Condemnation is mounting as countries worldwide denounce U.S. military aggression on Venezuela and call for restraint and international law.

Venezuela

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello called on citizens to “remain calm” following the U.S. attacks, urging trust in the country’s leadership and armed forces.

“Trust in our leadership, trust in the political and military high command to handle the situation,” Cabello said in a national address. “Do not make things easier for the invading enemy, the terrorist enemy that cowardly attacked us.”

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez echoed the call for unity, saying Venezuela’s “freedom and independence cannot be put on the bargaining table.”

He announced the “total mobilization of all the armed forces’ branches,” vowing to defend the country against “any belligerence or aggression.”

Colombia

President Gustavo Petro said Colombia rejects the use of force and reaffirmed support for international law.

“The Republic of Colombia reiterates its conviction that peace, respect for international law, and the protection of life and human dignity must prevail over any form of armed confrontation,” Petro wrote on social media.

He added that Colombia “rejects the aggression against the sovereignty of Venezuela and of Latin America.”

Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel strongly condemned the aggression, accusing Washington of carrying out a “criminal attack” against Venezuela and calling for an urgent international response.

In a statement, Diaz-Canel said Cuba’s “zone of peace” was being “brutally assaulted,” describing the U.S. military action as “state terrorism” aimed not only at Venezuela but at “Our America” more broadly.

Chile

President Gabriel Boric Font expressed “concern and condemnation” over the U.S. military actions and urged a peaceful solution.

“Chile reaffirms its commitment to basic principles of international law,” Boric said, including non-intervention and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

He added that Venezuela’s issues should be resolved through dialogue and multilateral support, “and not through violence or foreign interference.”

Mexico

Mexico’s government said it “strongly condemns and rejects” what it called unilateral U.S. military actions in Venezuela, saying they violate Article 2 of the United Nations Charter.

Mexico emphasized that dialogue and negotiation are the only legitimate means to resolve disputes and reaffirmed its willingness to support mediation efforts to preserve regional peace and avoid confrontation.

Uruguay

Uruguay said it was following events “with close attention and serious concern,” citing reports of U.S. air strikes against Venezuelan military installations and civilian infrastructure.

The government rejected military intervention by one country in another’s territory and reaffirmed the UN Charter principle that states must refrain from the use or threat of force against another state’s territorial integrity or political independence.

Caricom

The Caribbean Community (Caricom) said its conference of heads of government met early on January 3 after reports of military action in Venezuela.

In a statement, Caricom said it was “actively monitoring the situation,” calling it a matter of “grave concern to the region” with possible implications for neighboring countries.

China

In a statement, the Chinese foreign ministry said it was “​deeply shocked and strongly condemns the ‍use of force by the U.S. against a sovereign country ‌and the use of force against ‌the president of a country”.

“China firmly opposes such hegemonic behavior by ‍the U.S., which seriously violates international law, violates Venezuela’s sovereignty, and threatens peace and security ‌in Latin America and ⁠the Caribbean,” the statement emphasized.

Furthermore, it called on “the U.S. to ‍abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and stop violating ​the sovereignty and security of other countries.”

Belarus

President Alexander Lukashenko “categorically” condemned what he called American aggression against Venezuela, according to state media.

His press secretary said Lukashenko warned of serious consequences, comparing the situation to a prolonged conflict and saying the United States “doesn’t need that.”

Russia

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it was “extremely alarmed” by reports that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were “forcibly removed from the country,” calling for “immediate clarification.”

Moscow described the U.S. action as an “act of armed aggression” and an “unacceptable infringement on the sovereignty of an independent state.”

Russian officials said the justifications for the U.S. aggression were “unfounded,” urged de-escalation, and supported calls for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, stressing that Latin America should remain a “zone of peace.”

Indonesia

Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry emphasized respect for international law and the UN Charter, urging all parties to prioritize de-escalation and dialogue.

Spokesperson Yvonne Mewengkang also said Indonesia stresses the importance of protecting civilians amid rising tensions.

Spain

Spain’s Foreign Ministry called for “de-escalation and moderation,” urging that all actions be taken in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

Italy

Giuseppe Conte, leader of Italy’s opposition and former prime minister, said the U.S. action had “no legal basis” and amounted to a “blatant violation of international law.”

Conte warned that even concerns about a government’s internal policies cannot justify an attack on a sovereign state and argued that the selective application of rules undermines global security.

UN expert

Ben Saul, the UN’s top counterterrorism and human rights expert, denounced the U.S. strikes on Venezuela, calling them an “illegal aggression.”

“I condemn the U.S. illegal aggression against Venezuela & the illegal abduction of its leader and his wife,” Ben Saul wrote.

“Every Venezuelan life lost is a violation of the right to life. President Trump should be impeached and investigated for the alleged killings,” the UN expert said.

