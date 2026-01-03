Venezuela denounces U.S. strikes as grave breach of sovereignty and international law

The Venezuelan government has condemned US military strikes on civilian and military sites in Caracas and surrounding states, calling the attacks a blatant violation of the UN Charter and a direct threat to regional peace.

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically rejects, condemns, and denounces before the international community the grave military aggression carried out by the current Government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and people, affecting civilian and military locations in the capital city of Caracas and in the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira,” it said in a statement.

This action represents a flagrant breach of the United Nations Charter, especially Articles 1 and 2, which uphold national sovereignty, the sovereign equality of states, and the absolute ban on the use of force in international relations, it added.

Such aggression threatens international peace and stability, particularly in Latin America and the Caribbean, and places the lives of millions of people at serious risk, the statement said.

The true objective of this attack is nothing other than the seizure of Venezuela’s strategic resources, especially its oil and minerals, through the violent attempt to shatter the nation’s political independence, it stated, adding that they will not succeed.

After more than two hundred years of independence, the Venezuelan people and their legitimate government remain steadfast in defending sovereignty and the inalienable right to decide their own destiny, the statement noted.

The attempt to impose a colonial war aimed at destroying the republican form of government and forcing a so-called “regime change,” in alliance with a fascist oligarchy, will fail just as all previous attempts have failed, it underlined.

The statement noted that when foreign powers bombarded Venezuela’s coasts in 1902, President Cipriano Castro declared, “The insolent foot of the foreigner has profaned the sacred soil of the Fatherland.”

“Today, with the moral strength of Bolivar, Miranda, and our liberators, the Venezuelan people rise once again to defend their independence against imperial aggression,” it added.

The government pf Venezuela called on all social and political forces of the country to activate mobilization plans and to repudiate this imperialist attack.

The people of Venezuela and the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, in perfect popular–military–police unity, are deployed to guarantee sovereignty and peace, it stated.

Meanwhile, the Bolivarian Diplomacy of Peace will file the corresponding complaints before the United Nations Security Council, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, CELAC, and the Non-Aligned Movement, demanding condemnation of and accountability from the United States government, the statement added.