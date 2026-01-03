Caracas protests back Maduro following US strike
January 3, 2026 - 20:30
Caracas, Venezuela — Venezuelans gathered in the capital following the US attack on the country, rallying in support of the government and President Nicolás Maduro.The scenes were reported from Caracas by Chris Gilbert, professor of political studies at the Bolivarian University of Venezuela (UBV), who described the demonstrations as a show of public defiance and national unity in the face of foreign aggression.
