Fajr festival highlights Iranian national identity in official poster

TEHRAN- The poster for the 44th Fajr National Film Festival, inspired by an iconic image of veteran actor Ali Nassirian from the film “The Stone Lion,” directed by Masoud Jafari Jozani, was unveiled on Saturday.

Designed by Mehdi Davaei, the festival poster emphasizes one of Iran’s cinematic masterpieces—featuring an image from "The Stone Lion." The portrayal depicts an Iranian man and his deep bond with the land, echoing national sentiments in the aftermath of this year's 12-day conflict with the Zionist regime, ISNA reported.

Choosing "The Stone Lion" for the 44th Fajr Film Festival poster signifies a meaningful link between current cinema and Iran’s cultural, historical, and mythological heritage, the report added.

It underscores the festival’s commitment to revisiting and emphasizing national identity through cinematic works, the report added.

"The Stone Lion," produced in 1986, features a distinguished cast including Ali Nassirian, Ezzatollah Entezami, Valiollah Shirandami, Alireza Shoja Nouri, Hamid Jebeli, Shamsi Fazlollahi, Azita Lachini, Fahimeh Rastkar, and Behzad Rahimkhani.

The film recounts a tense episode centered around British involvement in Iran, focusing on oil exploitation and the killing of a British officer. This event ignites a fierce confrontation between two prominent Bakhtiari tribal leaders, pushing the conflict to the brink of violence and death.

Khoda Morad, a local craftsman renowned for sculpting stone lions, along with his companion Kuhyar, secretly buries the victim’s body to conceal the crime.

As the investigation unfolds, Officer A'meri, accompanied by an English diplomat, arrives to uncover the truth behind the murder. Their inquiries lead to the arrest of Kuhyar, who is accused of the killing. This accusation sparks tensions and disputes among the villagers, intensifying the community’s unrest.

A memorable work in Jozani’s filmography, "The Stone Lion" received the Crystal Simorgh for Best Screenplay at the fifth Fajr Film Festival and was showcased at prestigious international festivals in Montreal, Chicago, and Tokyo.

Earlier in Summer, Jozani highlighted the film during a special program titled "Iranian Cinema for the Homeland," emphasizing that "The Stone Lion" was produced during Iran-Iraq war.

"My films focus more on the dimensions of war than the war itself. When an outsider invades Iranian soil, it’s the most humiliating event, and anyone claiming otherwise is lying. People fought bravely and with bare hands during the Iran-Iraq war, despite the enemy being fully armed," he stated.

"Those who handle guns must learn to respect them and understand that guns should not be drawn everywhere. I believe guns are sacred, and our people have maintained this respect. It’s unjust to forget these sacrifices and valor,” he mentioned.

Jozani described "The Stone Lion" as depicting the clash between tradition and modernity, confronting ignorance of modern life. "This confrontation results in war, and in the film, 'Namadar Khan' emerges victorious but knows he must respect his past," he said.

Regarding the recent 12-day war between Iran and Israel he said: “No foreign regime has ever killed children with such brutality or left people to starve to death as the Zionists have.”

Referring to nomad subculture, he added, "Nomads are the backbone of Iran. Throughout history, nomads have never betrayed the country and have always stood against oppression. During the war, Bakhtiari fighters led the front lines, risking everything. I was raised among nomads until age five, and those memories remain vivid, influencing my filmmaking."

He concluded, "War is inevitable. While it cannot be fully depicted on a national scale, it can be easily portrayed through a tribe. ‘The Stone Lion' is not just an ethnographic film; it’s about the clash between tradition and modernity, and confronting change."

The 44th Fajr National Film Festival will be held in Tehran and several other cities across the country from February 1 to 11.



SAB/