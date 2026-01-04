TEDPIX gains 962 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 962 points to 4.071 million on Sunday, which is the second day of the Iranian calendar week.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

On December 20, Hojatollah Seyedi, head of the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), said investor confidence has returned to the stock market and plans are in place to list up to 20 companies through initial public offerings by the end of the current Iranian year (late March 2026).

He said restoring confidence had been a prerequisite for deepening the market and expanding the role of the bourse in financing economic growth under the country’s fourteenth government.

MA