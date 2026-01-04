Shushtar residents call for UNESCO listing of historical urban fabric

SHUSHTAR (Khuzestan province) - Residents of the historic city of Shushtar in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province have launched a public campaign calling for the inscription of the city’s historical urban fabric on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, citing its cultural, architectural and living heritage value.

Local residents told the Tehran Times they have launched civic initiatives and signed a petition urging authorities to pursue international recognition for Shushtar’s historic fabric, described as one of Iran’s oldest urban ensembles. The historical area traces its origins to the Elamite and Achaemenid periods and flourished particularly during the Sassanian era, developing in close connection with the Karun River and Shushtar’s renowned water management system.

The historical fabric encompasses interconnected neighborhoods, narrow alleys, bridges, traditional houses, mosques, bazaars and water-related structures, forming what residents and heritage advocates describe as a “living city” rather than a collection of isolated monuments. They argue that Shushtar represents a complete example of historical urban planning shaped by indigenous knowledge, adaptation to a hot climate and sophisticated water management.

One of the defining features of the historic fabric, according to local activists, is the continuity of daily life. Many traditional homes, covered passageways, public spaces and alleys remain in active use, maintaining their social function. This ongoing habitation, they say, enhances the site’s cultural and human value and distinguishes it from sites preserved solely as open-air museums.

Residents supporting the UNESCO bid say global recognition would help prevent gradual deterioration, incompatible construction and the erosion of the historic identity of neighborhoods. They argue that international listing would shift conservation policies from a focus on individual monuments to protection of the urban structure as an integrated whole.

Heritage activists also say UNESCO inscription could contribute to sustainable tourism development, create economic opportunities for residents and support the revival of traditional occupations. They believe Shushtar’s civilizational background and its unique urban–water system, which is a UNESCO site titled “Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System” qualify it as an outstanding example of historical urbanism adapted to hot and arid climates.

In recent weeks, citizens and cultural heritage advocates have sent letters to Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, the governor of Khuzestan province and the National Commission for UNESCO, stressing that the proposed inscription is not symbolic. In their letters, they describe World Heritage status as a strategic tool for safeguarding urban knowledge, preserving local customs and rituals, promoting cultural identity and strengthening social cohesion, while ensuring the meaningful transmission of heritage to future generations.

Among their demands are the formal launch of the World Heritage nomination process with the participation of national and international experts, the preparation and implementation of a comprehensive conservation and management plan, the immediate suspension or review of any physical interventions that conflict with World Heritage standards, and the meaningful involvement of local communities, universities and civil society in decision-making.

The people of Shushtar have also called for transparency regarding timelines, responsibilities and public reporting on the progress of the nomination dossier.

Shushtar is located in the northwest of the Khuzestan plain at an elevation of about 65 meters above sea level, bordered by the foothills of the Zagros Mountains and the Dez River. The city has a hot summer climate and mild Mediterranean winters. It is divided into three administrative districts and includes four cities and several rural districts.

The Karun and Dez rivers flow through Shushtar, shaping its urban form and economy. The city is known for its compact traditional architecture, historic handicrafts and weaving traditions, including textiles such as diba and Shushtari parand. Shushtar is also associated with “Gushe Shoushtari,” a well-known mode in Iranian classical music.

The city’s historic hydraulic system of bridges, canals, mills and waterfalls, has long served industrial, economic and recreational functions. Agriculture, livestock farming and aquaculture remain central to the local economy, alongside sugar production from major agro-industrial units in the region.

Residents believe that a global recognition of Shushtar’s historical urban fabric would help ensure the long-term preservation of a city where cultural heritage and contemporary life continue to coexist.

