“Conqueror of Khaybar” monument unveiled at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Square

TEHRAN – Coinciding with the blessed birth anniversary of Imam Ali (AS) and the anniversary of the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani, a large monument titled “Conqueror of Khaybar” was unveiled at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Square on Saturday.

The unveiling was part of the “Conqueror of Khaybar” field performance that celebrated the glorious day, named Father’s Day or Men’s Day in Iran, IRNA reported.

The “Conqueror of Khaybar” is a 12-meter-high sculpture, depicting the historic moment when Imam Ali (AS) tore off the gate of the Khaybar fortress.

The field performance consisted of 12 scenes and narrated the life of Imam Ali (AS), from his birth in the Kaaba and the beginning of the Islamic mission, to his companionship with the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), the conquest of Khaybar, and up to the 12-day Iran-Israel war. In terms of scale, manpower, and number of performers, the production is described as unprecedented and larger than similar events previously held in Tehran or other cities across the country.

Referring to the unveiling of the “Conqueror of Khaybar” monument, Davoud Goudarzi, Deputy Mayor of Tehran for Urban Services, stated that the event recalls the epic conquest of Khaybar and the historic role of Imam Ali (AS).

“At a time when the Iranian nation, following recent events and external pressures, is once again emphasizing resilience and resistance, efforts were made to symbolically reflect messages of perseverance, faith, and victory in the city’s public space,” he added.

Mehdi Mazhabi, CEO of the Tehran Municipality’s Beautification Organization, highlighted the extensive urban decorations and emphasized the installation of flags bearing the name of Imam Ali (AS) alongside the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran across streets, squares, and key locations in the city. He noted that these measures were carried out with the aim of strengthening identity in the urban landscape.

The cultural programs of the Beautification Organization during the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (AS) were not limited to this ceremony. Across the city, 150 billboard structures and 150 portable advertising installations featuring designs related to the religious occasion, as well as the “Iran Mard” (Man of Iran) campaign coinciding with the anniversary of the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani, were installed. According to the organization’s CEO, this initiative was undertaken to connect religious, national, and identity-based concepts within the urban environment.

Another notable action during this period was the installation of a symbolic structure representing Imam Ali’s sword Zulfiqar along the Hazrat Zahra (SA) Road Garden.

