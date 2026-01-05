Mobile phone imports fall 20% in value in 9 months

TEHRAN – Iran’s imports of mobile phones declined sharply in the first nine months of the current Iranian year, with both volumes and dollar values posting double-digit falls, customs data showed.

According to official trade statistics, Iran imported about 6.82 million mobile handsets between late March and late December, 2025, down 14.1 percent from 7.94 million units in the same period a year earlier.

By weight, imports fell to about 2700 tons, compared with roughly 3.1 thousand tons in the corresponding period last year, reflecting lower shipment volumes.

The value of mobile phone imports dropped more steeply in dollar terms. Import value fell to about $1.34 billion in the nine-month period, down from $1.68 billion a year earlier, marking a decline of just over 20 percent.

Mobile phones are among Iran’s largest consumer goods imports by value and are closely monitored due to their impact on foreign exchange demand. The latest figures point to subdued demand and tighter import conditions, amid ongoing currency constraints and efforts to manage foreign exchange outflows.

EF/