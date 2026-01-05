“Sparrow” to be released in Georgia

TEHRAN – The Iranian feature film “Sparrow” directed by Soheil Karami will be released in cinemas in Georgia from January 20.

A production of 2022, the film has so far attended several festivals in Spain, the U.S., Hungary, Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands and won some awards, Mehr reported.

The Iranian drama is about an Iranian married couple who live separately and no one is aware of it. The wife is living with her partner secretly and intends to emigrate from Iran.

Sheida Khaligh, Abbas Ghazali, Ali Bagheri, Nahal Dashti, Arash Azizi, Soheil Saee, Arshia Tavakoli, Morteza Zandieh, Sanaz Aghaei, Negar Manouchehri, and Hossein Khaksari are in the cast.

Soheil Karami, 34, graduated from Azad University with a bachelor's degree in film directing in 2012. He has been working as an assistant writer since 2007 and has appeared in ten films as a writer. He has also made several short films about MS disease, butterfly disease, illegal immigration, and social problems. “Sparrow” is his first feature film.

SS/

