40% of Iran's agricultural land equipped with modern irrigation

TEHRAN- The deputy minister of agriculture for water and soil emphasized the necessity of smart irrigation due to the scarcity of basic resources, including water, and stated: “In Europe, 60 percent of agricultural land uses modern technology, while in Iran it is 40 percent.”

Safdar Niazi Shahraki said: “Science and technology are the infrastructure for economic development, including in the agricultural sector. If we cannot benefit from this technology, we cannot succeed in our missions, including ensuring food security.”

He added: “Improving productivity is essential and requires investment so that we can utilize the latest knowledge and information in this field.”

“A major portion of irrigation for European fields relies on rainfall, whereas in Iran the opposite is true, and we have a greater need to implement modern irrigation”, the official noted.

MA