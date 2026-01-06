Braille toys to be unveiled in National Toy Festival

TEHRAN- Iran Association of Toys is set to unveil the country's first Braille toys in the framework of the 10th National Toys Festival, which is currently underway in Tehran.

In collaboration with the Iran's Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), the association has been working to develop cultural justice and provide equal access to children and youth with visual impairments, and has produced two Braille toys in this regard, Mehr reported.

Iran Association of Toys has been working to promote the toy industry and meet the needs of underprivileged groups, including children and youth with visual impairments, the report added.

The move aims to promote social responsibility and cultural justice, providing equal access to play for both blind and sighted youth. The new Braille toys will be showcased alongside other innovative play items at the ongoing festival.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in the development of Iran's toy industry, highlighting the need to cater to the unique requirements of visually impaired and partially sighted children. The unveiling of these Braille toys is expected to pave the way for greater inclusivity and accessibility in the realm of play, ultimately benefiting the country's children and youth.

The 10th National Toy Festival, organized by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults in collaboration with various organizations including the Toy Manufacturers Association, the Cognitive Sciences and Technologies Development Council, Tehran Municipality, and Soore University, aims to support domestic products, foster industry connections, and promote innovation in toy design and manufacturing.

Since its inaugural event in 2015, the festival has grown significantly, with more than 200 Iranian toy producers participating this year, reflecting the sector’s positive trajectory over the past decade.

The festival is expected to be a vibrant hub for cultural exchange, innovation, and the promotion of Iran’s rich toy-making heritage.

The festival, themed “Play, the Joy of Life,” runs until January 18 at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults in Tehran.

