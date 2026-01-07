Iran’s main business chambers pledge full support for government in tackling economic challenges

TEHRAN – Iran’s chambers of commerce, guilds and cooperatives said on Tuesday they are fully prepared to work alongside the government to help address the country’s economic challenges in a sustainable manner, according to a joint statement issued after a high-level meeting.

The statement followed a joint session of the heads of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), the Iran Chamber of Guilds and the Iran Chamber of Cooperatives, held at the Chamber of Cooperatives of Iran to review current economic conditions.

In the statement, the three chambers said that as legal and people-based institutions, they are committed to constructive and responsible engagement with the executive, legislative and judicial branches, as well as other state bodies, within the framework of the constitution and the core values of the Islamic Republic.

They said they stand ready to provide comprehensive support to the government in organizing and resolving economic challenges on a lasting basis, pledging to mobilize all economic and technical capacities to help achieve national objectives and improve public welfare.

The statement, signed by ICCIMA Head Sammad Hassanzadeh, Iran Chamber of Guilds President Qasem Noud-e Farahani and Iran Chamber of Cooperatives head Bahman Abdollahi, stressed the importance of national unity, stability and security as prerequisites for economic development, production growth and social welfare.

It also called on the government to make systematic use of private-sector and cooperative capacities, as well as the expertise of economists, specialists and elites, to pursue decisive and long-term solutions to structural economic problems.

The chambers said they are confident that business owners and economic actors will continue to pursue their legitimate demands through legal channels, while remaining vigilant against external pressures and actions that could undermine stability.

