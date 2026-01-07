Iran U23 show structure and discipline against Korea Republic

TEHRAN - Iran’s U23 national team opened their AFC U23 Asian Cup campaign with a goalless draw against Korea Republic, a result that revealed more about the team’s tactical identity and developmental direction than the scoreline itself.

After four years away from the tournament, Iran’s return under head coach Omid Ravankhah was defined by structure, patience and a clear commitment to possession-based football.

Ravankhah’s Iran showed a clear intent to control tempo through ball circulation rather than emotional intensity. In phases when Iran managed to find their rhythm, the team showed a well-organized build-up, good positional discipline, and a solid sense of spacing, especially in the first half.

The team’s preference for short passing sequences and width-oriented progression suggested a deliberate attempt to move away from reactive football and toward a more proactive identity at youth level.

Defensively, Iran’s compactness was one of the most positive points. Against a traditionally aggressive and physical Korean side, Iran maintained vertical and horizontal balance, limiting space between the lines and forcing their opponents into low-quality situations. The back line showed composure under pressure, while midfielders were largely focused on delaying attacks the opponent’s attacks.

However, the match also highlighted areas that require refinement. Iran struggled to sustain their possession game once Korea increased the intensity of their pressing, particularly in the second half. Moving the ball through central areas became harder, showing that the team needs faster decisions and better ability to play under pressure. In attack, although the players’ movement and positioning were encouraging, Iran lacked precision in the final moments, which prevented their periods of control from turning into real dominance.

From a broader perspective, the draw represents a stable foundation rather than a breakthrough moment. Iran looked competitive, disciplined and tactically coherent, but not yet decisive. With tougher tests ahead against Uzbekistan and Lebanon, Ravankhah’s side will need to turn their organized play into more effective attacks. Still, as an opening match, Iran’s performance suggested a team building patiently toward consistency, a necessary step for long-term success at continental level.