Iran elected vice-chair of the Special Committee on UN Charter

TEHRAN - The Islamic Republic of Iran has been elected as vice-chair of the Special Committee on the United Nations Charter, the body tasked to uphold the UN’s foundational principles, including issues related to international peace and security.

Under a decision adopted during a meeting at the UN headquarters in New York on February 18, Iran will serve as the vice-chair and a member of the committee's board of directors.

Established in 1974 within the framework of the United Nations, the committee plays a direct and significant role in connection with the provisions of the UN Charter.

Among the key responsibilities of the committee are addressing issues related to maintaining international peace and security, promoting the peaceful settlement of disputes, and strengthening and reinforcing the rules of international law.

Its missions also include preserving the credibility of the international legal system as well as examining proposals to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the UN within the framework of its Charter.

The committee’s role has become even more important in the current situation, as the international order is facing serious challenges amid violations of the UN principles by some members through their unilateral approaches.