TEHRAN- The Hamoon Theater Hall, located adjacent to Police Station 148 on Enqelab Street in Tehran, sustained significant damage from an explosion following Zionist-U.S. military strikes against Iran on Friday.

The attack on the police station sent shockwaves through the surrounding area, affecting nearby cultural and civilian infrastructure, ISNA reported.

Amir Mousa Kazemi, the theater's manager, confirmed the damage, noting that the explosion at Police Station 148 directly impacted the nearby Hamoon Theater Hall.

"I was present at the venue when the explosion occurred," Kazemi explained. "The blast wave and flying shrapnel caused significant damage to the theater."

According to Kazemi, the structural damage to the facility was extensive. The shockwave from the explosion resulted in holes and damage to sections of the theater's ceiling, shattered doors and windows, and broken glass throughout the venue. Additionally, the projectors and technical equipment within the hall were damaged.

"The full extent of the damage is currently being assessed," Kazemi stated. "Some repairs were completed on Saturday, and we are actively working on fixing other damaged sections."

Hamoon Theater is located in central Tehran. The damage to this cultural venue highlights the collateral impact of the recent Zionist-U.S. military actions on civilian and artistic infrastructure across the capital.

Following the coordinated U.S.- Israeli attack on February 28, which targeted key national facilities in Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was martyred. Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has since been appointed as the new Leader by the Assembly of Experts.

The tragedy extended beyond political leadership to civilian infrastructure. In one of the most devastating attacks, Shajareh Tayyebah elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan Province, was struck, resulting in the martyrdom of 168 children and 95 injuries. These strikes destroyed numerous homes while directly targeting cultural and educational centers.

These attacks caused irreparable damage to residential and cultural areas across Iran. Many schools, theaters, libraries, and cultural institutions were either completely destroyed or heavily damaged. Iranian families in cities like Minab, Tehran, Isfahan, Hamedan, Tabriz and other regions have faced the devastation of home destruction and the loss of loved ones. Despite this, the spirit of resistance and resilience among the Iranian people has been strengthened. The ongoing efforts to rebuild and preserve the country's cultural heritage continue.

Operation "True Promise 4" has been launched in response and will continue until the defeat of enemies. The operation stands as a symbol of Iran's response to foreign aggression and demonstrates the national determination to defend territorial integrity.

SAB/