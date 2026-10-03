FTA with Eurasia is a new capacity for expanding trade exchanges: TPO head

TEHRAN- The Head of the Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), referring to the holding of three important economic-trade events in Belarus, described the free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union as an important capacity for expanding trade exchanges between Iran and the member states of the union.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Iran Trade Promotion Organization, Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, noting the Islamic Republic of Iran’s observer membership in the Eurasian Economic Union and the signing of the free trade agreement between Iran and the member states of the union, said: “This agreement has provided considerable capacity for expanding economic and trade exchanges.”

Referring to Iran’s presence at the Innoprom 2026 International Industry Exhibition in Belarus, he added: “The national pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this edition of the exhibition is among the large and notable participants in this event, and after the host country, Iran has been allocated one of the largest pavilions of the exhibition.”

The Head of the Iran Trade Promotion Organization also described the holding of the 19th Joint Commission on Iran-Belarus Economic Cooperation and the presence of an Iranian delegation at the meeting of the prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union as an opportunity to pursue and develop bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

It is worth noting that during this trip, the Islamic Republic of Iran, by participating in the meeting of the prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Belarus International Industry Exhibition Innoprom 2026, and the 19th Joint Committee on Iran-Belarus Economic Cooperation, pursued the development of trade and economic cooperation with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Presence of 20 Iranian companies at Belarus International Exhibition

The international exhibition of industrial capabilities and innovations, known as “Innoprom 2026,” has been held in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, while 20 Iranian companies, in addition to displaying their achievements, have also commemorated the memory of the Minab martyrs.

According to IRNA, citing the Iranian Embassy in Belarus, these Iranian companies operate in various fields, including petrochemicals, oil and gas, petroleum refining, steel, mining, and joint investment.

According to this report, Mohsen Omidzamani, Iran’s Ambassador to Belarus, visited this industrial exhibition and the pavilions of Iranian companies.

During this visit, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Minsk, while visiting the pavilions of Iranian companies, met with the managers and representatives of these companies and was informed about their latest capabilities, products, and export and investment capacities.

At this exhibition, which concluded on October 1, in addition to Iran and Belarus, companies from Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and the Republic of Azerbaijan participated in this industrial and economic event.

Innoprom is the title of an international industrial exhibition in Belarus that annually brings together representatives from various industries, innovative companies, investors, and government organizations.

Iran-Belarus automotive cooperation in testing and inspection

On the sidelines of the Innoprom International Exhibition and with the presence of the Head of the Iran Trade Promotion Organization, a cooperation memorandum of understanding was signed between the automotive testing centers of Iran and Belarus with the aim of improving safety standards and research and development infrastructure in the automotive industry.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Iran Trade Promotion Organization, during the specialized meetings of the Joint Commission of Iran and the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union and on the sidelines of the Belarus Innoprom International Exhibition, a cooperation memorandum of understanding was signed between the automotive testing centers of Iran (ISQI) and Belarus (Centromash) with the aim of improving safety standards and research and development infrastructure in the automotive industry.

It is worth noting that this memorandum was signed at the venue of the Eurasian Joint Commission and in the presence of high-ranking officials of the two countries, including the Minister of Industry of Belarus, Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, Head of the Iran Trade Promotion Organization, and Farshad Moghimi, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO). The conclusion of this document indicates the serious will of Tehran and Minsk to move beyond mere trade cooperation and enter the phase of technological cooperation in the automotive industry value chain.

The main focus of this cooperation is interaction between the main vehicle testing and crash testing centers of the two countries. Centromash is recognized as one of Belarus’s main and reputable arms in the field of standardization, technical inspections, and advanced automotive tests. With the implementation of this memorandum, the two sides committed to closely cooperate in areas such as upgrading crash test equipment, joint research, facilitating the issuance of approvals, the supply chain, and etc.

This memorandum was signed at a time when economic ties between Iran and Belarus are on a path of development within the framework of Eurasian cooperation. The closeness of Iran’s engineering capacities to Belarus’s laboratory and standardization capabilities not only reduces research and development costs for automakers but can also serve as a model for expanding exports to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union. The signing of this document on the sidelines of the “Innoprom” exhibition—recognized as one of the most reputable industrial exhibitions of Russia and like-minded countries—indicates the two sides’ strategic view toward using international platforms to break monopolies in technological fields and achieve self-sufficiency in supplying automotive safety standards. It is expected that with the implementation of the provisions of this memorandum, the process of quality improvement, safety enhancement, and export opportunities for Iranian automotive products, by using Centromash’s specialized capabilities, will accelerate further and the ground will be paved for a stronger presence of Iran’s automotive industry in target markets.

MA