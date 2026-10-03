Ben Gvir says entire West Bank belongs to Israel

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir claimed that the entire occupied West Bank “belongs to Israel” and has vowed to dismantle the Palestinian Authority and pursue the displacement of Palestinians if he becomes defense minister, Israeli media have reported.

Speaking to Israel’s Channel 14, Ben Gvir said that, if appointed defense minister, he would work to dismantle the Palestinian Authority and push for Palestinians to leave the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The minister claimed that 60 percent of Palestinians want to “emigrate”.

“I will dedicate time to this, and I will manage the process continuously. Every week, I will hold a discussion involving all relevant parties,” he said, Middle East Eye reported. “There is no difference between Areas A, B and C. The entire land is ours."

Under the territorial framework established in the Oslo agreement between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization in 1995, Areas A and B were placed under varying degrees of Palestinian jurisdiction, while Israel retained control over Area C.

The United Nations regards the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as occupied Palestinian territory, stating that Israeli settlements in territory occupied since 1967 have “no legal validity”.

The minister, who has repeatedly made genocidal statements against Palestinians, also called for fewer restrictions on Israeli soldiers’ use of force in the occupied territories.

Asked how Israel could provide additional forces for operations in the West Bank and Gaza, he replied: “It is very simple: The more you allow soldiers to shoot and use force, the less manpower you need.”

“I will remove the restrictions on our soldiers. Today, the police rules of engagement are much more lenient than those of the army,” he added.

The developments followed a visit by Netanyahu to tunnels beneath Al-Aqsa. The Israeli prime minister said during the visit: “It is moving to touch the rock of our existence. We are here very close to the Holy of Holies. We are here, and we will always remain here.”

The status quo governing Al-Aqsa recognizes the courtyard as an Islamic holy site administered by the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, although Israel controls security and access.

Ben Gvir also visited the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron on September 29 alongside hundreds of Israeli settlers during Sukkot.

“When I arrive at the Ibrahimi Mosque, I draw energy that makes me want to sing and rejoice,” he told Channel 14 during the visit.

Israeli authorities had closed the mosque to Muslim worshippers during the Jewish holiday. The Palestinian Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs condemned the closure, calling it an assault on the mosque and on Muslim freedom of worship.

The Ibrahimi Mosque has been divided between Muslim and Jewish worshippers since 1994, when an Israeli settler killed 29 Palestinian worshippers inside the mosque.

Ben Gvir also criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the premier had “not want[ed] it enough” when it came to advancing a policy of Palestinian displacement.

The remarks come weeks before Israel’s October 27 Knesset election, with Ben Gvir seeking to strengthen his position on the Israeli far right.

Growing provocations

Ben Gvir’s comments follow a series of Israeli incursions into Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem and Hebron during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

On September 29, some 966 Israeli settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard in occupied East Jerusalem. Videos circulated by Israeli far-right groups showed participants conducting religious rituals, praying, singing, and dancing inside the courtyard.

Ben Gvir was among those who entered Al-Aqsa during the earlier incursions.