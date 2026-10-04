Khoshnoodzadeh named Iran’s flag bearer at Asian Games closing ceremony

TEHRAN - Iranian jujitsu national team member Shahrzad Khoshnoodzadeh was selected as the country’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

The closing ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games was held on Sunday, October 4, marking the conclusion of the continent’s biggest multi-sport event.

The 20th edition of the Asian Games officially took place from Sept. 19 to Oct. 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Iran finished the Games in sixth place in the overall medal standings, completing its campaign with a strong performance across several sports.

Khoshnoodzadeh’s selection as flag bearer provided a notable closing moment for Iran’s delegation, highlighting the contribution of the country’s athletes to its campaign in Aichi-Nagoya.