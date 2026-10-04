Iran shines brighter in Nagoya with 19 gold medals

TEHRAN - Iran’s delegation concluded its campaign at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya with an improved gold-medal tally compared with the previous edition in Hangzhou.

The Nagoya Asian Games came to an end with Iran finishing sixth in the overall medal standings after winning 19 gold, 18 silver and 15 bronze medals for a total of 52 medals.

Iran sent a delegation of 304 athletes to Nagoya, competing across 38 sports. The number of athletes was higher than at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Iran also climbed one place in the overall standings compared with the 2022 Asian Games, moving up to sixth. The country had previously finished sixth at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta as well.

Although Iran’s overall medal haul fell short of the 54 medals won at the Hangzhou Games, the number of gold medals increased significantly. Iran won 13 gold medals in Hangzhou, compared with 19 in Nagoya — an increase of six golds.

The performance of Iran’s women was another notable highlight of the Games. While Iranian women failed to win a gold medal in Hangzhou, they claimed three golds in Nagoya.

Overall, the Nagoya campaign marked a significant improvement in Iran’s performance at the top end of the medal table, with the delegation combining a higher gold-medal tally with a one-place rise in the overall standings.