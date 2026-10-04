Iran marks historic milestones in space industry, expands indigenous satellite capabilities

TEHRAN — Iran has achieved a series of historic milestones in its space industry over the past two years, advancing indigenous satellite development, launch vehicle capabilities and the commercial application of space technology, according to the head of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA).

Hassan Salarieh outlined the achievements at a ceremony marking Space Week at the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, emphasizing that expanding the practical applications of space technology and developing a space-based economy remain strategic priorities for the country.

He attributed the progress to coordinated efforts across multiple institutions, including the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, universities, research centers and other organizations involved in Iran’s space program.

Salarieh said the country’s space ecosystem now includes a growing number of active private-sector companies, government research centers, the Iranian Space Research Center and universities, all contributing to the development of space technologies, products and services.

The achievements, he added, demonstrate the expanding role of domestic expertise in advancing Iran’s space capabilities.

Indigenous telecommunications and launch capabilities

Among the major milestones, Salarieh highlighted the Nahid-2 telecommunications satellite, describing it as Iran’s first domestically developed telecommunications satellite to reach orbit. He said the satellite had been successfully placed in orbit and had completed most of its tests successfully.

He also pointed to the performance of indigenous launch vehicles, including the Qaem-100 and Simorgh satellite carriers, as evidence of progress in developing the capabilities needed to place domestically developed satellites into orbit.

Another achievement was the Chamran satellite mission, which involved the development and testing of satellite attitude-control algorithms and the execution of Iran’s first orbital proximity maneuver, according to the ISA chief.

Such capabilities are important for advancing spacecraft control and enabling more complex orbital operations.

Higher-resolution imaging satellites under development

Salarieh also highlighted Iran’s progress in developing remote-sensing satellites with increasingly sophisticated imaging capabilities.

He cited the Paya satellite, which was placed into orbit last year, as one example of the country’s advances in this field, adding that more advanced satellite generations were under development.

The Pars-2 satellite, an upgraded version of Paya, has been completed and is awaiting launch, he said. According to Salarieh, the satellite offers imaging accuracy of better than three meters, representing a further step in Iran’s efforts to strengthen its indigenous Earth-observation capabilities.

High-resolution remote-sensing satellites can support a range of civilian applications, including monitoring natural resources, agricultural assessment, environmental observation and disaster management.

Private sector plays a greater role

Salarieh said the government’s policy of drawing on private-sector capabilities in the space industry had moved beyond planning and into implementation over the past two years.

During this period, three privately developed satellites had successfully been placed into orbit, he said, highlighting the growing contribution of domestic companies to the country’s space program.

Greater private-sector participation is also expected to broaden the industrial base supporting satellite manufacturing and related services, while creating opportunities for knowledge-based companies to turn research and technological capabilities into commercial products.

The ISA chief also highlighted the Shahid Soleimani satellite constellation, whose first unit was unveiled last year. He described the project as a key initiative being pursued by the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology.

Space economy remains a strategic priority

Salarieh stressed that developing Iran’s space economy was being pursued as a strategic national objective, with an emphasis on expanding the practical use of space technology and translating technological progress into services with tangible economic and social benefits.

He said the process would continue with greater momentum through cooperation among knowledge-based companies, research institutions, universities, and other stakeholders.

Iran’s latest advances, as outlined by the ISA chief, reflect efforts to develop an increasingly integrated domestic space sector spanning satellite design and manufacturing, launch systems, remote sensing and commercial applications.

The strategic priority, he indicated, is not only to expand the country’s technical capabilities but also to ensure that space technology plays a greater role in economic development and everyday life.