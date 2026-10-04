TEHRAN — Japanese authorities lodged a formal protest with Washington on Sunday after Okinawa police arrested a 20-year-old U.S. Marine on suspicion of robbing and murdering a local woman in Naha, reigniting fury over the massive American military footprint in Japan.

Lance Cpl. Devin Jacob Ballard, assigned to the Third Marine Expeditionary Force at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, remains in Japanese custody following the death of 39-year-old Anna Yagi.

Investigators found Yagi strangled inside a hotel room early Saturday, with her wallet and backpack missing.

Hotel surveillance cameras captured Ballard entering the building alongside the victim before departing alone.

Police arrested him hours later in an Okinawa City entertainment district. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called the killing an extremely brutal “incident,” while Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi summoned the commander of U.S. Forces Japan to convey “deep concern.”

The murder lays bare an enduring history of foreign troop violence on the island.

Okinawa accounts for less than one percent of Japanese territory yet hosts roughly 70 percent of all American military bases in the country alongside 30,000 active-duty personnel.

For eight decades, local residents have endured toxic pollution, jet noise, and a relentless sequence of violent offenses.

Prefectural police recorded 101 criminal charges against base-affiliated personnel in 2025 alone, marking a 22-year high.

In 2017, former Marine Kenneth Franklin Shinzato received a life sentence for raping and murdering 20-year-old Rina Shimabukuro.

In 1995, the gang rape of a 12-year-old girl by three American servicemen brought 85,000 protesters into the streets.

Legal scholars and Okinawan leaders have pointed to the Status of Forces Agreement as the structural mechanism shielding American forces from genuine accountability.

Under the 1960 pact, U.S. authorities retain primary jurisdiction over service members accused of crimes before formal indictment, creating a framework of extraterritorial impunity.

This structural protection is replicated across Washington’s global network of around 750 known military installations in 80 countries.

From Latin America to East Asia and West Asia, overseas bases function as sovereign enclaves that generate local insecurity while enabling imperial power projection.

The tragedy coincides with shifting domestic politics in Naha. Newly elected governor Genta Koja has aligned with Takaichi to accelerate base expansion in Henoko, dismantling local administrative bodies that previously resisted foreign military infrastructure.

Tokyo’s drive to expand base infrastructure leaves the safety of local civilians subordinated to the demands of the American military presence.