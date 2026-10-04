Qalibaf: Iran ready to spring new surprises on adversaries

TEHRAN — Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has warned that Iran will continue to confront its adversaries with new surprises while pursuing military and diplomatic strategies in parallel, saying the United States has grown frustrated by the Iranian nation’s steadfast resistance.

Addressing a parliamentary session on Sunday, Qalibaf said Washington had recently conveyed proposals to Tehran through mediators, despite issuing contradictory public statements. He stressed that the time for delaying tactics and attempts to impose unilateral demands on Iran had passed.

Iran’s position, he said, was “completely clear and definitive,” adding that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until all seven Iranian conditions stipulated in the Islamabad memorandum of understanding were met.

Qalibaf’s remarks underscored Tehran’s insistence that diplomatic engagement cannot be separated from developments on the ground and that any agreement must address Iran’s stated conditions rather than serve as a means of buying time or exerting pressure.

Iran will not be swayed by US rhetoric

The parliament speaker said Washington was fully aware of Iran’s determination but had continued to intensify its rhetoric, military threats and economic pressure, alongside military and security measures. He noted that US officials sometimes issued several contradictory statements within a single day.

Qalibaf characterized this approach as a form of “cognitive warfare,” arguing that Washington alternates between expressing an interest in negotiations, threatening confrontation and destruction, and presenting itself as willing to pursue mediation and compromise.

Such shifting messages, he said, are intended to sow confusion within Iranian society, complicate official decision-making and influence Tehran’s strategic calculations.

Iran, however, does not formulate its national security policies in response to daily statements, social media posts or interviews by US officials, he stressed.

“We base our actions on the enemy’s real behavior and actions, not on rhetoric and false dichotomies in the media,” Qalibaf said.

His remarks reflected Tehran’s stated position that its assessment of US intentions rests on concrete actions rather than public messaging, which Iranian officials have repeatedly characterized as part of a broader campaign of political and psychological pressure.

Military preparedness and diplomacy in parallel

Qalibaf said Iran was pursuing a strategy grounded in both strength and rationality, rejecting emotional reactions as well as intimidation.

“We will be fully present on the battlefield and confront the enemy with new surprises, while also using diplomacy to consolidate our superiority on the military battlefield and secure the rights of the Iranian nation,” he said.

He reiterated that a country’s ability to negotiate effectively depends on its readiness to defend itself, declaring that “the one who is victorious at the negotiating table is the one who has prepared himself for war.”

The speaker also said Iran and the Resistance Front were currently at the height of their strength, citing the country’s maximum battlefield capability and strong national cohesion.

Under the guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, Qalibaf added, Iran would not allow its adversaries’ “delusions” about the country to become reality.



