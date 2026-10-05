Alnam Philharmonic Orchestra brings Hans Zimmer’s “Interstellar” music back to Tehran

TEHRAN- The Alnam Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Vahid Alipour, is set to perform its “Interstellar” concert once again at Tehran’s Milad Tower, following the positive reception of last year’s performance.

The project was first staged at Milad Tower in December 2025, featuring live performances of Hans Zimmer’s acclaimed music for Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar” alongside visuals and elements inspired by the film.

The concert attracted audiences during its previous run, with the live orchestral performance and accompanying imagery creating an immersive experience based on the film’s distinctive atmosphere.

For the upcoming performance, the Alnam Philharmonic will once again perform selected pieces composed by Zimmer for “Interstellar” under the baton of Alipour. The project seeks to bring together orchestral music, cinema, and a space-themed visual experience.

The concert is scheduled for October 10 at Milad Tower in Tehran.

Leila Pourmosavi is the producer of the project, while Behrad Soukhakian serves as concertmaster. Soheil Salimzadeh is the artistic director, Javad Abrahan is artistic adviser and Mohammad Motlaq is the technical director.

Hans Zimmer’s score for “Interstellar” is widely recognized for its distinctive combination of orchestral textures and organ-driven sounds, creating an expansive and atmospheric musical language that reflects the film’s themes of space, time and human connection. The score, which earned Zimmer an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Score, plays a central role in shaping the emotional and cinematic experience of Christopher Nolan’s 2014 science-fiction film.

SAB/